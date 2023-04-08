Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was – Charly Boy

By Emmanuel Okogba

Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy has taken a dig at Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka over his recent outings in the media, saying he can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.

Soyinka has in the past few days criticized the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmend and the ‘Obidients’ describing the movement as one of the most repulsive, off-putting concoctions he ever encountered in any political arena, for which he was condemned and called many names.

Charly Boy who supported Peter Obi of the Labour Party during the 2023 elections joined the conversation by taking to Twitter on Saturday morning to say he has lost the respect he has for Soyinka.

He tweeted: “The kin respect I had for dis man, was almost the kind of respect I had for my stainless father, The Socrates of the Supreme Court. It has finally dawned on me that Soyinka can never be the man Chinua Achebe was.

“Look at a man many Nigerians put on such high pedestal reducing himself to a boyiboyi for criminal politicians. What a f..king big shame”

While some opinion holders have suggested that it would have been better for Soyinka to stay from sharing his thoughts on partisan politics as he has always done, others have hailed his stance.