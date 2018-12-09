2019: APC will sweep polls in Cross River – Guber candidate

Sen. John Owan-Enoh, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River, has said that the party will sweep the polls in the 2019 general elections in the state.

Owan-Enoh, who represents Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said this on Saturday in Calabar during the inauguration of the party’s campaign offices in Barracks and Parliamentary Roads.

He said that the state had witnessed a failure in leadership in the past three and half years of Gov. Ben Ayade led administration.

According to him, the APC has mapped out strategies of issue-based campaign with a view to rescuing the state from bad leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He explained that since 1999, this would be the first time in the history of Cross River that the opposition in the state was fielding acceptable and popular candidates in all the elective positions.

“APC will win Cross River in 2019. We are on the move to reclaim our state from the bad leadership of the present administration.

“The state had witnessed better days in the past, but the last three and half years have been worst. That is why our camping slogan is `better days are possible again’.

“We must vote for an administration that will return our beloved state back to its glorious days.

“In the days ahead, we shall step into all the local government areas to showcase our blueprint to the people and solicit their votes,’’ he said.

Speaking, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission, said that the PDP government in the state had no achievement to campaign with for a re-election in 2019.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the numerous appointments given to indigenes of Cross River in his administration.

Mr Ekpo Okon, the running mate to Owan-Enoh, said that the APC was out to make a difference with a responsive change for Cross River.

“The change that will come around will not be a type that will fix potholes in Calabar when election is around the corner.

“The change that will come on board will address the challenges in the state,’’ he said.

The Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Mr Maurice Effiwat, said that the inauguration of the offices marked the beginning of APC campaign in the state.

Effiwat called on all residents in Cross River to vote massively for all APC candidates in the state during the 2019 elections.