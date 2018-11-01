We Rise By Lifting Others: Dr. Chris Okafor Living an Exemplary Life

We rise by lifting others’ is a mantra Dr. Chris Okafor, the senior pastor of Greater liberation city lives by. Having recently gifted a pastor in his church a furnished home in Magodo, Lagos. This is undoubtedly a truly heartwarming gesture to affirm that truly dedication, hard work and loyalty pays.

Dr. Chrs Okafor was said to have rewarded the faithfulness and dedication of Pastor Sylvester who had been with him through the rains and shine for more than Fifteen years. Some might say it came late but better late than never.

The home is valued at about 73 Million Naira.

The man of God is renowned for his generosity and care for the people in dire need. It was also recently reported that Dr. Chris Okafor built a three bedroom flat for a widow in Anambra state and also gave out business funds in hundreds of thousands to widows during his last birthday celebration.

His philanthropic gestures is carried out through his foundation known as the Chris Okafor Humanity Foundation. Many recipients testify to the fact that Dr. Chris Okafor is a passionate giver and has touched so many lives.

In times of economic hardship in Nigeria, helping people is almost foreign. We all know that the world would definitely be better if we lift and appreciate each other’s efforts occasionally. So his efforts are quite laudable.

Dr. Chris Okafor has set an example to lift others as it is a far more noble way to live. We all could emulate from this.