Watch live Oyetola’s inauguration as Osun state governor

Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola will be sworn in today as the new governor of Osun state, succeeding Rauf Aregbesola, who has completed an eighth-year tenure.

Oyetola is the fifth civilian governor of the state, created in August 1991. Others before him were Isiaka Adeleke, who ruled between 1992 and 1993, Chief Bisi Akande,(1999-2003), Olagunsoye Oyinlola(2003-2010) and Rauf Aregbesola(2010-2018).

The swearing in ceremony will take place at the Osogbo Township Stadium today, with the former governor retiring to Ilesa, his hometown.

Oyetola, the 64 year-old new governor won the post with the smallest margin ever in Nigeria’s governorship elections, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, after a rerun with 482 votes.