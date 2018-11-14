Sultan decries decay of infrastructure in education sector

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has decried the deplorable state of infrastructure in education across the country and described it as a major threat to the sector.

The Sultan said this on Wednesday in Sokoto while receiving the management of the Federal University, Gusau who paid him a courtesy visit at his palace.

He said that infrastructure was one of the basic foundations of education and for any institution to develop, it must have standard infrastructure.

He said “The issue of education must be given much concern from all stakeholders, our well-meaning individuals must give maximum support to education.

“Last week, I attended a meeting on education issues in Kaduna and we discovered that we have about 10 million out- of-school children in Nigeria.

“If you look at the present situation of our schools, we don’t have infrastructure that can accommodate them, we have serious challenges ahead of us.

“For us to have standard education, we must have good infrastructure and qualitative teachers”, he said.

He urged well-meaning individuals to intervene in developing the education system in the country.

He thanked the management of the university for the visit and for good a leadership system.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Magaji Garba said they were at the sultanate palace to pay a courtesy visit to the sultane.

“We are here to seek the interventions of the sultan in reaching the well-to-do individuals on developing the institution”, he said.

Magaji said the major challenge of the university was infrastructure.

He said “The university which was established in 2013, currently has a total 4,500 students.

“We are running 28 programmes across three faculties and all the programmes have successfully been accredited by National University Commission (NUC).’’