Sultan urges Police to strengthen intelligence-led policing

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen intelligence-led policing and adopt proactive security strategies to tackle emerging threats and ensure peaceful elections.

The Sultan made the call on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, when the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 10, Ahmed Musa, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Sokoto as part of his familiarisation tour following his assumption of duty as the 25th AIG of the zone.

The visit provided an opportunity for Musa to introduce himself to the traditional institution, reaffirm the police commitment to protecting lives and property, and seek stronger collaboration with the Sultanate in addressing security challenges across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Speaking during the visit, Musa said his previous experience as AIG in charge of Community Policing at the Force Headquarters in Abuja had strengthened his understanding of the importance of community participation in crime prevention and intelligence gathering.

He assured the Sultan and residents of the zone that community policing would remain central to his security strategy, stressing that cooperation between law enforcement agencies and local communities was essential to identifying threats early and preventing criminal activities.

The police chief, who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State and other senior officers, said his administration would work to improve police-community relations and strengthen operational responses to insecurity across the zone.

In his response, the Sultan congratulated Musa on his appointment and expressed optimism about his return to the seat of the Caliphate in a higher leadership capacity.

He also commended police officers and other security personnel serving in Sokoto State for their sacrifices and continued efforts to protect residents from security threats.

The Sultan acknowledged the difficult conditions under which security personnel operate, emphasising the need for sustained commitment, professionalism and effective coordination among security agencies to tackle the challenges confronting communities.

He, however, stressed that security operations must increasingly be driven by credible intelligence, urging the police to improve intelligence gathering and information sharing, as well as deploy preventive measures to disrupt criminal activities before they escalate.

According to him, a stronger intelligence-led approach would improve tactical operations, boost public confidence in security institutions and support efforts to achieve lasting peace in communities affected by insecurity.

The Sultan also highlighted the importance of the forthcoming elections, offering prayers for peaceful campaigns, political tolerance and orderly conduct throughout the electoral process.

He called for an atmosphere in which political activities would not undermine public safety, social cohesion or national stability.

The Sultan’s appeal comes as Nigeria prepares for another round of political activities, underscoring the importance of professional policing, timely intelligence and cooperation among traditional institutions, local communities and security agencies in preventing electoral violence and maintaining public order.

The visit ended with the Sultan reaffirming the traditional institution’s willingness to sustain its relationship with the Nigeria Police Force and support lawful efforts to promote peace and security.

The engagement highlighted the role of collaboration between traditional leaders and security institutions in addressing insecurity and strengthening stability across the zone.