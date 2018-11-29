Outrage over killing of a 12-year-old in Delta Community

By Paul Olayemi

Oghara – There was outrage today in Oghara, Delta State, following the murder of a teenager, Egwono Adams, whose head was hacked off her body in what look like another case of ritual killing.

The deceased, 12-year-old, was said to have been accosted in the wee hours of this morning by her killers at Scott road, close to Okwemeva junction in Ogharaefe where sources close to where she was killed, said, they heard her screaming that early morning before she suddenly went quiet.

A witness account said, residents of the area on hearing her scream, were scared to come out, only to wake up this morning to see her head severed off her body.

A source who called herself Julie said “The incident happened at about 5am, few poles away from the Council Secretariat. Only God knows where she was coming from but people around her said they heard her scream shouting, they should open door for her, that some persons are after her until she went quiet. When we woke, we saw this” (pointing to the corpse).

A source at the Sapele Police Area Command who craved anonymity confirmed the killing, adding that the police are on the trail of the suspects.

The source said the police has arrested a woman, who aided her husband that was a suspect, to escape.

“He is a suspect and we have information about him, that he is fond of threatening people with cutlass and even beheaded a goat yesterday, but we were closing on him when his wife led him through the back door to escape, so we held her and after sometime, let her go”

Residents angry over the continued killing in the community, said to be the third in 6 weeks, have called on the Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Mustafa, and the Delta State government to tighten security in the area, pointing accusing fingers at Community leaders and security Chiefs of collecting money from these Yahoo boys whom they believe are behind the killing.

Meanwhile, Hon Solomon Golley, the Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Area, has appealed to residents to be security conscious in the area “we have a suspect and we just finished a security meeting so I am promising you that it will soon come to a stop” he said promising to put an end to the incessant killing before Christmas.