NYSC redeploys 160 sick, pregnant corps members in Osun

Mr Emmanuel Attah, the Osun State Coordinator of the NYSC, said on Thursday that 160 corps members in the Batch C Stream II set deployed to the state were given instant redeployment based on medical grounds.

Attah identified the medical grounds to include being nursing mothers as well as ill health and pregnancy.

Fayemi warns NYSC members against indiscriminate sex, cultism

He spoke during the visit of the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, to the Osun Permanent Orientation Camp in Ede.

According to the state coordinator, 101 of those given redeployment were nursing mothers and pregnant women while 59 were redeployed based on health grounds.

He, however, said those redeployed on health grounds were initially given primary treatment in the camp before they were sent to their respective states for more parental care.

Fayemi warns NYSC members against indiscriminate sex, cultism

Attah said the corps had been ensuring that corps members deployed to the state were given the best treatment in the state.

The NYSC Director-General, while addressing the corps members, congratulated them for graduating from their tertiary institutions and engaging in national service.

Kazaure, who was represented by Alhaji Salawu Abdulrazak, the Director of Human Resource Management in the corps, advised them to be security conscious at all times.

He also warned them to refrain from politics for their safety while embracing their post-camp postings in good faith.

Kazaure also admonished the corps members to use the camping opportunity to interact and create friendship that would transcend beyond the NYSC service, saying the essence of the scheme was to foster unity in the country.

He further urged them to pay attention to the skills acquisition programmes of the scheme. (NAN)