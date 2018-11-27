NLNG explains Train-7 delay

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT—MANAGING Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Bonny, Rivers State, Tony Atah, has said the delay in the development of Train-7 of the company stifled the nation’s rating among global gas producers.

He, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon improve its bid to catch up with bigger gas producing nations when the NLNG Train7 development is completed and eventually comes on stream as stakeholders negotiate the Nigerian Content in the Train7 project.

Following two restricted workshops in Bonny and Abuja, a third stakeholders meeting was convened in Port Harcourt, where several Nigerian companies and organisations eyeing opportunities in the NLNG Train-7 interacted with two bidding consortia, B7JV and SCBJV, one of which will be approved as lead project executor.

NLNG Train-7: We’re working with Kachikwu, to ensure local content —N-Delta youths

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, and representatives of the two competing lead consortia of Customs, PETAN and other key stakeholders shed light on the Nigerian content opportunities in the coming NLNG Train-7 under ease of doing business, including waivers in procurement.