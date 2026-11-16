Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN

… Seeks 1% of seized drug trafficking assets to fund enforcement

… Demands government control of medicine supply chain

By Chioma Obinna

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) on Monday warned that pharmaceutical insecurity poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s national security, urging the Federal Government to strengthen regulatory control of medicines and prevent the transfer of critical drug management responsibilities from public authorities to private interests.

The society also called for the establishment of a special fund to tackle illicit financial flows in the healthcare sector, proposing that one per cent of assets seized from drug trafficking be dedicated to strengthening the enforcement activities of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 99th Annual National Conference of the PSN, tagged IJELE 2026, held from November 2 to 7 at the International Convention Centre, Awka, Anambra State.

The conference, which brought together pharmacists and other stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, was held under the theme, “One Health, One Pharmacy: Bridging Knowledge, Practice and Policy for National Impact.”

In the communiqué signed by the President, Pharm. Ibrahim Tanko Ayuba, and National Secretary, Pharm. Gafar Madehin, the pharmacists maintained that medicines were not merely commercial commodities but matters of permanent regulatory control and national security.

Citing Part I, Item 21 of the Second Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, the conference argued that the government’s responsibility for drug regulation and control could not be compromised by private-sector participation in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

It cautioned against what it described as a private takeover of drug distribution responsibilities at the public-sector level, warning that such an arrangement could weaken inter-agency collaboration among the PCN, NAFDAC and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The communiqué stated: “Conference reminded Government that drugs are a matter of permanent regulatory control and National Security, which is why it is listed as Part I item 21, in the 2nd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.”

It added that while government could engage private-sector expertise in financing and technology deployment, it should not surrender its regulatory standing or the cooperation currently extended by relevant agencies to Federal Central Medical Stores and Federal Health Institutions.

The PSN further called for the integration of community pharmacies into Nigeria’s national security architecture and the Nigeria Health Insurance Authority’s proposed Pharmacy First initiative.

According to the conference, more than 10,000 community pharmacies across the country could serve as frontline health and security stakeholders by identifying and reporting suspicious drug-related activities.

The pharmacists also urged the Federal Government to support the Drug Revolving Fund and Federal Drug Management Agency Bill, which has passed its first reading at the House of Representatives.

They proposed that the agency should serve as a single purchasing and supply platform for medicines, while government pharmacists should retain responsibility for procurement decisions, quality assurance, storage, dispensing and the handling of controlled medicines in the civil service.

On the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Ministry of Health and Medipool, the conference called for a review to limit private-sector participation to pooled price negotiations or competitively selected framework suppliers on a non-exclusive basis, in line with the Procurement Act.

To drive the proposed reforms, the PSN recommended a Federal Government-initiated Independent Presidential Committee on the Pharmaceutical Sector, to be chaired by a registered pharmacist recommended by the society, with representation from the PCN, NAFDAC, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development and the PSN.

The conference called for greater involvement of pharmacists in humanitarian operations, particularly in emergencies and situations involving displacement.

It noted that humanitarian crises frequently disrupt access to essential medicines and healthcare services, leaving displaced persons, especially those living with chronic conditions, vulnerable to interruptions in treatment.

The conference urged the development of a stronger humanitarian pharmacy workforce equipped to support medicine supply systems, maintain access to essential medicines, assist in chronic disease management and provide pharmaceutical care in emergency settings.

It said pharmacists’ expertise in medicine selection, storage, supply, dispensing and appropriate use should be better integrated into national humanitarian preparedness and response plans.

On the broader health sector, the pharmacists warned that Nigeria could not achieve meaningful national development while citizens remained frequently ill, essential medicines were inaccessible and health institutions operated in isolation.

They identified five strategic bridges needed to transform the country’s health system: implementation, financing, medicine sovereignty, integration and accountability.

The conference stressed the need for connected knowledge, coordinated professional practice, coherent policies and accountable leadership, urging government to translate policy commitments into measurable outcomes and lasting health impact.

It also applauded the collaboration between the PSN and the West African Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (WASPEN), calling for a standardised framework to improve workforce planning and integrate advanced pharmacists into multidisciplinary clinical teams.

The conference welcomed the harmonisation of the PSN-WASPEN initiative with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria’s mandatory continuing professional development training modules.

On workers’ welfare, the PSN commended the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and the Joint Health Sector Unions/Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations for sustaining the struggle for justice and equity in the health sector.

It appealed to the labour centres to conclude negotiations on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which it said had lingered for about 13 years, while ensuring that JOHESU/AHPA members were not shortchanged in ongoing collective bargaining negotiations.

The conference also called for speedy construction of the Pharmacy House at Victoria Island through a developer under a well-structured timeline, while directing the PSN leadership to address outstanding entitlements of debenture subscribers and regularise the documentation of its properties.

It further endorsed a one-time support contribution proposed by the PSN President to facilitate the society’s centenary celebrations scheduled for March 2027, challenging the planning committee to deliver what it described as the biggest professional event ever hosted in Nigeria.

At the end of the conference, Pharm. Ibrahim Tanko Ayuba emerged as PSN President for the 2026/2027 year.

Other members elected into the National Executive Committee include Pharm. Aisha Tukur Isiaku, Deputy President (North); Pharm. (Prof.) Henri A. Okeri, Deputy President (South); Pharm. Ndukwe Uma Ndukwe, National Secretary; and Pharm. Ehitare Patrick Omoarebu, Assistant National Secretary.

Also elected were Pharm. Jelili Kilani Adewale, Treasurer; Pharm. Sani Ali Yusuf, Financial Secretary; Pharm. Lizette Njideka Ezenekwe, Publicity Secretary; and Pharm. (Prof.) Sunday A. Adesegun, Editor-in-Chief.

The conference expressed appreciation to the Anambra State Government and residents for their hospitality and support throughout the five-day gathering.