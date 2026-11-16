*Paw Paw

Nollywood actor Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw, has urged Nigerian politicians to stop turning campaign rallies into entertainment shows, insisting that Nigerians need competent leaders who can deliver good governance.

Iheme made the call in a post on his Instagram page on Monday, where he criticised the practice of politicians dancing on stage during campaign rallies.

He urged political office seekers to use campaign platforms to showcase their achievements, demonstrate their capacity to lead and explain their plans to Nigerians, rather than engaging in choreography to entertain supporters.

The actor said Nigerians needed competence, good governance and purposeful leadership, not political hype and entertainment.

“We don’t need choreography. We need competence. We don’t need hype men. We need good governance. We don’t need entertainers. We need leaders,” he wrote.

He challenged politicians to tell Nigerians what they had achieved and what they intended to do if elected.

“Show us what you have done. Tell Nigerians what you will do. You are not going for Grammy,” he said.

Iheme also warned politicians against dancing on campaign stages, declaring: “I don’t want to see you guys’ dance on stage again. Be careful.”