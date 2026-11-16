Nollywood actress Linda Osifo has announced her engagement to her partner, Mr Ose, expressing gratitude to God for what she described as an answered prayer.

The actress made the announcement in a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday. Osifo has been off social media for months.

In an accompanying post, she revealed that she had taken a break from social media before receiving what she described as a blessing she had once prayed for privately.

“Not in my timing, not in the way I imagined, but in a way only He could have written,” she wrote.

She said the experience was too beautiful to put into words, noting that some love stories were worth the patience and waiting.

Reflecting on her relationship with her partner, the actress wrote, “Today, I look at the man God has blessed me with and all I can say is… God, You did this for me.”

Osifo also expressed her commitment to her partner, saying, “To the man I get to call my forever, Mr Ose, I would choose you in every lifetime.”

Announcing her acceptance of the marriage proposal, she declared, “I SAID YES TO FOREVER!”

The actress further noted that when God authors a love story, every chapter is worth waiting for.