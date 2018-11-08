NDDC better positioned now for service delivery – Ekere

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere, has stated that the interventionist agency has been re-positioned to deliver on its mandate to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Ekere, who said this while appraising his two years on the saddle, noted that he initiated sweeping reforms and sunk more resources into people-oriented programmes, adding that the region has become more secure for businesses to thrive.

The NDDC boss who is the Akwa Ibom State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, said: ‘’Two years ago we arrived at the NDDC with the commitment to change the narrative of the Niger Delta and improve the lives of the people. As I look back, despite all the challenges, I am glad to note that there is security and people are more confident to do business in the region. We initiated far-reaching reforms and committed more resources into life-changing projects and programmes.

‘’I look back at the opportunities we have created and how we have prepared our people to seize those opportunities in a sustainable way. I look back at how we have intervened in emergency projects that improved movement of man and goods and saved infrastructure under threat, how we intervened in education and empowered youths, women and physically challenged groups and I am encouraged to look forward to a brighter future for the Niger Delta.”

‘’These accomplishments have been made possible by the dedication and hard work of the Board, Management and Staff of the commission. I would like you to know that I value all your contributions. I charge you to remain relentless in the pursuit of the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves, determined to make the Niger Delta, as it ought to be, a region of great opportunities and promise…

‘’The NDDC, under our watch, has repositioned the Niger Delta for continuous greatness. Challenges still remain and there may be more ahead, but the future of the region has never been brighter.’’