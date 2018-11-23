Musa: Eagles need Moses

Chelsea wing-back, Victor Moses announced his retirement from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a move which came to many as a surprise but according to Moses he wants to focus more on his club career and family.

Super Eagles stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa who has played on the wings for Nigeria with Moses mostly on the opposite flank says he missed the Chelsea ace and insist that his spot in the team is still available despite the emergence of players like Samuel Kalu, Samuel Chukwueze among others.

“ I miss his presence with the team and I believe he is still needed in this team. You can’t take away what he has done for the team and what he can do for the team if he decides to reverse his decision “, Musa said.