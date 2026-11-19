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By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested five persons in connection with the disappearance of a five-year-old boy in Adim community, Biase Local Government Area of the state.

The boy, a pupil of a nursery and primary school in the community, reportedly left home for school on November 16, 2026, but has not returned since then.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the boy’s father reported the disappearance at about 10:30am on November 18, after efforts by the family to trace his son proved unsuccessful.

Following the report, police operatives visited the community and commenced investigations, which led to the arrest of five suspects.

The suspects have since been transferred to the Violence Crime Response Unit (VCRU) for further investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the boy’s disappearance and determine any possible involvement of the arrested persons.

The police, however, did not disclose the identities of the suspects or the missing child, or the circumstances that led to the arrests.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue, has directed a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the relevant investigative units to intensify efforts to establish the child’s whereabouts.

The command appealed to residents of Adim and neighbouring communities to provide credible information that could assist in locating the missing boy.

Members of the public with useful information were advised to contact the Police Control Room on 0704 177 7060 or 0705 335 5415, or report to the nearest police station.

The command reassured the family and the public of its commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and ensuring that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.