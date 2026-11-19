Gov Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has insisted that a coalition of political parties and interest groups exists to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of Governor Francis Nwifuru in the 2027 governorship election.

The party said the APC’s claim that it was not part of any coalition did not invalidate the existence of political groups working together to challenge the incumbent administration.

The media aide to the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Odii, Dr Jerry Uhuo, stated this while reacting to comments by the APC campaign spokesman, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, who had alleged that no coalition existed in Ebonyi State.

Uhuo accused Onwe of misunderstanding the concept of political coalition, explaining that it involved political interest groups coming together to pursue common objectives, including electoral victory.

“From all indications, Sen. Onwe appears not to understand what coalition means in the context of the current political engineering.

“Coalition is a coming together of political interest groups to work together for the interest of promoting a common interest and winning election.

“The fact that the Ebonyi APC claims non-membership of such a coalition does not mean that the coalition does not exist in Ebonyi. He admitted that any group could come together to form a coalition. That alone contradicts his original position,” he said.

Uhuo argued that the formation of a political coalition did not require the endorsement of a state government, insisting that political parties and interest groups were free to collaborate.

He added that the PDP and other political groups were already working together to challenge the APC-led administration in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

“In the case of Ebonyi, the PDP and other political groups are already working together to dislodge the government of Governor Francis Nwifuru,” he stated.