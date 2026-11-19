Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has disclosed that he advised the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, to support former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general election, but the former Anambra State governor rejected the suggestion.

Momodu said Obi insisted on pursuing his presidential ambition independently, adding that he had no objection to the decision.

The publisher of Ovation International disclosed this on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he discussed the opposition’s chances in the 2027 presidential election.

Asked whether he considered Atiku ahead of Obi in the presidential race, Momodu expressed confidence in the former vice-president’s political standing, describing him as a politician with national and international appeal.

“There is no question about that. I’ve told Obi to his face. He’s my friend, and I like him,” he said.

He added: “I told him that he should support Atiku, but he said no, he will run it