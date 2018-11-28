Infrastructure gaps, bane of reliable broadband services in Nigeria – Abdulaziz, Legends boss

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

As last mile broadband deployment has become almost impossible in Nigeria due to right of way issues and high cost of approvals by different states of the federation, Aisha Abdulaziz, General Manager and Lead strategist of Legend, a Multimedia service provider is keen on providing retail Internet, Voice and Video services directly to all Nigerian homes over a Fibre optic cable connection. It is a dream which she has turned into business beginning with the federal capital city, Abuja.

Though this could put some money into her pocket and establish her as one of Nigeria’s tech amazons, the Yobe state born, Warwick University,UK trained Biological Scientist cum Programmer, still believes that if Nigeria could fix the infrastructural gaps and industry structure distortions, broadband deployment to homes could be done more easily and at affordable cost .

What’s the dream behind Legend?

To set ourselves apart by not just providing internet, but by providing access to a better, more enhanced lifestyle through a multi-media broadband service that is incredibly fast and super reliable as a product. We named it Legend, especially because this service works!

Our research shows that Nigerians want more than just Internet service, they deserve superior technology, unrestricted connectivity and access to premium content and Legend is making this a reality in Abuja.

But there are quality and reliability issues with broadband in Nigeria. What are you doing differently?

You are right. But the issues are mostly caused by infrastructure gaps and distortions in the industry structure. The country has a huge shortage of terrestrial ICT cable infrastructure which is the main foundation for reliable broadband. Though we have made progress in the Submarine and National Long Distance Cable infrastructure, we are lacking in FTTX infrastructure also referred to as the last mile. This, coupled with an industry structure that is skewed heavily in the favour of Mobile operators, create difficulty in achieving the type of focus that will bolster the growth of cable broadband which is the foundation for true broadband services.

In Legend, we took the bull by the horn and deployed the right infrastructure to the right places at the right prices. We presently have deployed a purpose built Fibre to the Home (FTTH )network in the entire Abuja Metropolis and Suburbs to provide true broadband to the residents. Presently, thousands of homes are connected to the Legend Network and the testimonials from the customers show that we can get it right in Nigeria if we put square pegs in square holes.

Strange you are doing this in Abuja, instead of Lagos; any special reason?

You must understand that our infrastructure capacity is more established in Abuja and we are capitalizing on this, while we’ll build more capacity in Lagos before roll out, it is our plan to reach a lot of people at once rather than in piecemeal. We are going to be available in Lagos very soon and then other parts of the country.

Why should I opt for Legend instead of cable TV or subscribing to Netflix?

Legend provides a platform that allows you access to a lot of content on a single connection. Interestingly, there isn’t as much content on cable television as on the Internet. So, with Legend it is a whole new experience. We are able to aggregate content both from the Cable TV and the Internet. That sets us apart.

What form of entertainment are you tilted to?

Movies; our platform gives you access to over 3000 movies at your fingertips, and unlimited fast internet with no buffering issues, to stream and view an unlimited amount of content online.

In essence, Legend offers Premium Television entertainment, with unlimited Internet access, local and international voice phone calls, home automation and security services, all on the same wired connection. It is an innovation in the multimedia value chain.

What’s the source of content for Legend ?

We have partnered with providers of content to get the best content available anywhere. We want our consumers to stand shoulder to shoulder with people anywhere. We will soon launch a live TV service with over 40 channels. We are seeking out local content producers.

What about the outdoor experience element called Legend Zone. That obviously requires lots of hotspots to work properly. How dense is your coverage footprint?

Our Wi-Fi hotspots are the Legend zones which ensure you enjoy the same incredible high speed and unlimited premium HD content at key locations. We have set up 12 zones across the nucleus of Abuja and we hope to expand to over 100 hotspots in a very short time. Ultimately, the plan is making Abuja a WiFi-city. Anywhere you go, Legend is available to you. It makes life easier and much better.

Based on your experience, between video on demand, internet service and home automation services, which one attracts more customers?

My thinking is that the first two exist so you can attract users to the third, more lucrative option. All of the services come bundled together, although, there are added costs to executing the Home Automation services, as every home requires a bespoke setup.