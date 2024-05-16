Nigeria making progress in fight against cyber security – Experts

By Juliet Umeh

Despite the increasing occurrence of ransomware, cyber security experts at a global cyber security firm, Exclusive Networks, have said that Nigeria is making good progress when it comes to the fight against cyber security.

The experts in the company expressed optimism while unveiling the company’s West African region office, situated in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Regional Channel Manager, West Africa for Exclusive Networks, Mr. Wisdom Asiseh, said: “If you do the comparison between the last five years and now, there has been some good progress. Not rapid enough but I think there’s been some good progress, so we just need to keep up the progress.”

Also, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Anton Jacobsz while explaining why the company has to open its West African region office in Nigeria admitted that Nigeria is doing well in the fight.

Jacobsz explained: “Ransomware threats are far from over and cybercrimes are expected to skyrocket in the coming years from 11.50 percent in 2023 to 14.57 percent in 2024 and 17.65 percent in 2025 according to Statista Technology Market Outlook. The threat of ransomware attacks is not going anywhere, in fact, it is getting bigger.”

He explained that the launch of the office marks a new chapter in the company’s history of providing value-added distribution and world-class cybersecurity products and services on the continent.

He also disclosed that the company has been operating in Nigeria for the past 15 years remotely and recorded $15 million in sales in FY24, but decided to deepen its investment in the country by having a physical office to further help it reach other West African countries.

He revealed that the spending on cybercrime worldwide is estimated to reach $23.82 trillion by 2027 and it is ready to take the lead in the industry with its innovative solutions it is offering the Nigerian market and others.

Applauding the company for its new investment, Chief Executive Officer of TigerLogic Africa, Dejo Akinyemi, one of the company partners, stated that Exclusive Networks understands the African market and has been instrumental to their growth.

He added that with the physical office, it will deepen its relationship with partners, which will enable them to further add value to their businesses.

Similarly, Channel Account Manager, West Africa for Fortinet, Abiodun Adewoye, said the partners have been requesting the new office for a long time, but they are excited that their demand has been met.

He added that the company is trusted by all partners and urged businesses to engage them, “They are promise keepers, and you can do business with them.”