Groups condemn attacks on Oshiomhole

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—TWO groups Good Governance Initiative, GGI, and Akoko-Edo Youth, AYV, Vanguard condemned the recent attacks on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, both in the conventional and social media and have vowed to resist alleged attempts to remove him as the national chairman of the party.

A statement by GGI and signed by its President Dr Yusuf Sulaiman and Publicity Secretary, Barr. Jude Okonkwo which was made available to journalists yesterday said Oshiomhole’s emergence as the chairman of the ruling party has brought vigour and hope to the political system.

“His astuteness, sagacity and doggedness has become a source of nightmare for those plotting to frustrate the inevitable second term of President Buhari. Oshiomhole has helped to energize the political system that had become dysfunctional and docile.

He has conducted the affairs of the party with distinction transforming it from a mere platform to wrest power from the stranglehold of the wasteful Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to a modern party where party discipline has become entrenched. He is succeeding in the gradual rebuilding of the party as a mass-based political party devoted to the welfare of the people.

This has not gone down well with some elements in the ruling party who merely used the popularity of President Buhari to get to power and influence.”

Meanwhile the AYV in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Segun Jasper, said the resort to use of the DSS to harass Comrade Oshiomhole would be an exercise in futility.

He said the group would mobilise over 20,000 of its members to Abuja to protest the humiliation of Oshiomhole.