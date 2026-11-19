By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The National Youth Leader of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Emmanuel Zopmal, has rejected the purported endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027 by some Middle Belt leaders, declaring support for the presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Zopmal, who is also the North-Central Coordinator of The Big-Tent Coalition, stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists in Jos, Plateau State, where he presented the position of the Middle Belt youth leadership on the political future of the region.

He faulted the reported endorsement, alleging that it did not reflect the collective position of the people because critical stakeholders, including community leaders, traditional institutions, youths and women, were not consulted before the visit to the President.

“There was no due consultation with Middle Belt communities, elders, traditional institutions, youths and women who feel and live the terrible experiences in our various communities before the purported endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 re-election bid,” he said.

Zopmal described the reported endorsement as insensitive to the security and economic challenges confronting communities across the region and the country.

He cited insecurity, economic hardship, inflation, rising borrowings and poverty as issues that should have informed any political position taken in the name of the Middle Belt.

The MBF youth leader also questioned the leadership and administrative structure of the forum, alleging that it had operated without a General Assembly, elections, constitutional processes and accountability for eight years.

He called for the organisation to return to democratic principles and provide clearer direction for the Middle Belt struggle.

He also criticised the immediate past President of the forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus, over what he described as a lack of broad-based consultations in the organisation’s activities.

“We believe that no individual or group should assume the authority to speak for the entire Middle Belt without the consent and participation of the people and the various structures of the Forum,” he said.

On the recent visit by some Middle Belt leaders to Tinubu, which involved elder statesman and retired General Theophilus Danjuma, Zopmal alleged that the exercise was influenced by the political interests of some individuals.

He expressed concern that the outcome of the meeting could be wrongly associated with Danjuma’s position without the wider consent of the people.

Zopmal further argued that the Middle Belt Forum should remain non-partisan, questioning why representatives of opposition parties from the region were excluded from the engagement.

“Middle Belt Forum is not a partisan platform. We have Middle Belters who are national chairmen of other major opposition political parties. Why were they not involved in the visit, while the APC National Chairman was in attendance?” he queried.

He also dismissed reports suggesting that a Middle Belt candidate could be considered for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in 2031, saying such assurances were not sufficient grounds for supporting Tinubu’s re-election.

“Middle Belt people should not be persuaded to support a political project on the basis of promises about what may happen in 2031. Our immediate concerns are security, economic empowerment, justice and the welfare of our people,” he said.

Appealing to Danjuma to reconsider the reported endorsement, Zopmal said the region needed concrete commitments on security and development rather than political assurances.

“We want to appeal to our father, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma, to reconsider the purported endorsement. The future of the Middle Belt is too important to be determined without the involvement of the people,” he stated.

He also accused the Federal Government of failing to do enough to address the plight of communities affected by violent attacks, particularly the resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and restoration of livelihoods.

“None of our grabbed community lands has been recovered. No IDPs have been resettled to their ancestral homeland,” he alleged.

He further claimed that there was no sustainable government programme to rebuild affected communities or a clear plan to enable residents return to their farms without fear.

Zopmal also criticised the President’s handling of security challenges in Plateau State, particularly the Palm Sunday attack, arguing that affected communities required more visible government intervention.

He said Plateau and other Middle Belt communities deserved sustained government attention, protection and concrete measures to address the consequences of violent attacks.

Declaring support for Obi and Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Zopmal said his coalition would mobilise voters across the region for the NDC candidates.

“Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate who has consistently identified with the Middle Belt struggle, visited troubled communities and supported families affected by violent attacks. We believe his engagement with the region reflects the values of justice, fairness and equity,” he said.

He called on youths and women across the region to participate actively in the electoral process, vote according to their conscience and resist inducements.

He also urged them to defend their votes and ensure their voices count in the democratic process.

Zopmal said the Middle Belt struggle remained anchored on justice, fairness and equity, adding that the coalition would continue to mobilise support for what it described as a more inclusive and accountable Nigeria.