French football chief Philippe Diallo and veteran Japanese official Kozo Tashima were on Thursday confirmed by FIFA as the challengers to incumbent Gianni Infantino in next year’s presidential election.

Infantino has faced criticism over his aborted plan to allow private investment into the World Cup, but he retains considerable support for his bid to win re-election next March.

French Football Federation president Diallo will represent UEFA, the European confederation which has been the most vocal in its criticism of Infantino.

Tashima is a former head of the Japan Football Association and has served on the FIFA Council.

FIFA said the candidacies will be examined by the body’s electoral committee before a final decision is made on whether to admit them.

Ramon Vega, the Swiss former Tottenham defender who had expressed a desire to run against Infantino, was not included among the candidates.

Diallo has indicated he would like to hold talks with Tashima, with a view to “joining forces” to unseat Infantino.

The 68-year-old Japanese official, who has said he wants to make FIFA a “more trusted organisation”, said he was open to talks but was cautious about the steps after that.

“It’s clear we need to talk,” Tashima told French sports daily L’Equipe on Wednesday. “But we must consider one thing: is the mere fact that our programmes are similar, enough for us to decide to work together, or unite? Or should we think tactically, asking what the most effective strategy would be to defeat Infantino?”

In opposing Infantino, Tashima is going against his own confederation after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced last month that it would support the 56-year-old Swiss for re-election.

Infantino also has the backing of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), while South American governing body CONMEBOL is largely supportive.

Under his rule, FIFA’s profits have skyrocketed and so have the amounts that member federations receive.