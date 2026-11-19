One of NAP Previous Winners

The organizers of the National Automation Prize (NAP) 2026, Advanxis Technologies & Process Automation Ltd., are pleased to announce the successful shortlisted candidates for the third edition of the prestigious national engineering and technology competition.

Following a review of applications received from innovators, students, engineering professionals, universities, polytechnics and research institutions across Nigeria, outstanding projects have been selected to advance to the next stage of the competition.

NAP 2026 is set to make history as Nigeria’s first innovation-focused reality television competition, bringing engineering creativity, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and robotics into the national spotlight.

One of NAP Previous Winners



SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

The successful applicants have been selected under two categories:

1. Individual Category

Featuring outstanding innovators, students, engineers and technology enthusiasts developing practical solutions to real-world challenges.

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY — 40 QUALIFIERS

2. Institutional Category

Featuring qualifying teams from universities, polytechnics and research institutions presenting innovative engineering and automation projects.

INSTITUTION CATEGORY — 20 QUALIFIERS

NEXT STAGE: REGIONAL AUDITIONS

The shortlisted candidates will proceed to the regional auditions commencing 23 November 2026, ahead of the highly anticipated national finale in Lagos.

The grand finale programme will commence on 13 December 2026, featuring a one-week innovation reality TV experience involving technical challenges, project demonstrations, mentorship, teamwork and competitive engineering activities.

The competition will culminate in a spectacular Grand Finale and Awards Ceremony on 19 December 2026, hosted by veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike.

Veteran Nollywood Actor Emeka Ike NAP 2026 Host



With over ₦50 million in prizes and technical development support, NAP 2026 aims to identify, celebrate and empower Nigeria’s next generation of engineering innovators.

Speaking on the initiative, the organizers reaffirmed their commitment to bridging the gap between education, innovation and industry while promoting indigenous technological solutions.

“Build for Nigeria. Automate for Scale. Compete with the World.”

All shortlisted candidates are encouraged to monitor official communication channels for further instructions regarding regional auditions and participation requirements.

For media enquiries and further information:

Lagos: 16 Karimu Katun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Port Harcourt: 22 Trans Amadi Road, Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

[email protected] • +234 816 005 2942 • www.advanxis.com/prize3