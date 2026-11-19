Prof. Obiora Okonkwo

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has warned public relations professionals against irresponsible communication, saying that in the wrong hands, the microphone can become as destructive as a dangerous weapon.

Okonkwo gave the warning at the 13th World Public Relations Forum 2026 in Abuja, where he drew lessons from historical events, Nigeria’s recent elections, the COVID-19 pandemic and his experience in the aviation industry.

He cited the 1994 Rwandan genocide as one of the most tragic examples of the destructive potential of irresponsible communication, recalling how the radio station, RTLM, became an instrument for promoting ethnic hatred, dehumanisation and incitement to violence.

He said the broadcasts helped create an atmosphere in which neighbours were turned against one another, adding that the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda subsequently established the criminal responsibility of media figures for their roles in inciting genocide.

“The lesson is clear: communication is not always an innocent exercise. In the hands of irresponsible actors, the microphone can become as destructive as a dangerous weapon,” he said.

Okonkwo identified Nigeria’s 2023 general elections as a more recent illustration of the dangers of irresponsible communication, noting that while social media platforms facilitated political mobilisation, they also enabled the circulation of unverified claims, fabricated results and divisive ethnic and political narratives.

He also recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation identified an infodemic, describing it as an overwhelming volume of information, including false and misleading content, capable of confusing populations and undermining confidence in public health institutions.

“These examples demonstrate that irresponsible communication can threaten not only democratic stability, but also human lives,” he said.

Drawing from his experience in the Nigerian aviation industry, Okonkwo stressed the importance of truthful communication in managing corporate reputation.

According to him, timely, factual and transparent communication can prevent speculation, correct misinformation and sustain stakeholder confidence, while evasive statements can turn operational difficulties into reputational crises.

“I have come to appreciate that truthfulness is not the enemy of reputation management. It is its most sustainable foundation,” he said.

Also speaking at the forum, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, challenged public relations professionals to examine the relationship between national image-building and the actual conduct of institutions and citizens.

He posed questions on whether Nigeria could be promoted as an investment destination while investors continued to encounter unnecessary bureaucracy, or whether national unity could be projected while citizens perceived discrimination and prejudice.

Issa-Onilu said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration had, in three years, embarked on reforms covering the economy, infrastructure, business conduct, education, healthcare and strategic communication with citizens.

He, however, questioned whether the reforms could be sustained without a corresponding improvement in the country’s national character.

“We can introduce the best tax system, but it will fail if officials are dishonest. We can construct excellent roads, but they will not last if contractors compromise standards and road users disregard regulations.

“That is why character reform is fundamental to national development. Policies do not implement themselves. People implement them, and their values influence the results,” he said.

In a message to the forum, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said the gathering provided an opportunity to reaffirm the strategic importance of public relations in shaping perceptions, building trust and strengthening institutions.

Soyinka, who won the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature, said the profession carried greater responsibility at a time of technological disruption and growing demands for transparency and accountability.

He commended the Global Alliance, the African Public Relations Association (APRA), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and other partners for bringing the conversation to Africa.

He expressed hope that the forum would strengthen collaboration and contribute to the advancement of the public relations profession.