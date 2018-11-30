Group backs Oshiomhole on Buhari’s 2nd term

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—A group, Buhari/Osibanjo Reelection Station, BORS, yesterday, said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has the capacity to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari in his second term bid.

It described the recent barrage of attacks on Oshiomhole by the opposition as a “panic measure” that would have no effect on Buhari’s re-election.

In a statement by the Coordinator General of the group; Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo and made available to journalists in Benin City, the group said; “At a time when the main opposition party has the capacity of devising all manners of propaganda and sabotage; the ruling APC is adequately equipped with the right therapeutic handler in Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC. From the panic measures by the opposition PDP, it is evidently clear that their major concern is to reduce the effects of a devastating reality in Nigerians overwhelming solidarity for a Buhari second term in office.”

The statement said the position of BORS was taken in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital when the South-South zonal directorate of the group was flagged of.

He said the platform consists of APC members and aggrieved PDP members “resolutely working for Buhari’s reelection in appreciation of the President’s consistent determination to rid Nigeria of corruption and the culture of abandoned projects which PDP symbolises.”