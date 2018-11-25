Glo shines at Shell Trade Expo

The operator, official telecommunications partner of the trade expo, Globacom, excited visitors with its range of products and services at its “decision corridor” stand at the Shell trade exhibition.

Globacom was the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded 2018 Shell Staff Cooperative Investment and Thrift Society Limited Trade Expo which took place from Monday to Friday last week at the Shell car park in Marina, Lagos.

Whilst welcoming visitors to the stand, Globacom Regional Activation Manager, Lagos and Ogun States, Mr. Olufolahan Faseyitan, urged them to avail themselves of the super fast Glo 4G LTE network, the latest handsets in the industry and the prompt resolutions of all telecommunications issues they might have, assuring them of sterling services and offerings.

Speaking in an interview, the Business Development Manager, the Shell Staff Cooperative Investment and Thrift Society Limited, Mrs Mary Akwuobi, said the expo with the theme “Leading the pack” was the 12th in the series organized as a welfare package for Shell Cooperative staff and members of the public.

The Business Development Manager said Shell COOPLAG members were given the opportunity to purchase goods at the expo with their contributions with the Cooperative Society based on the quantum of headroom they have.