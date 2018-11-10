Finally, Oshiomhole speaks on his meeting with DSS

By Nwafor Sunday

The canard that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was arrested, detained and granted administrative bail by the Department of State Services (DSS), after a nine hours interrogation was on Saturday, dismissed by the former governor of Edo state.

Oshiomhole who spoke with editors in Lagos averred that he saw DSS once and had conversation with them. “It was not an arrest or detention”, he said.

His words, “The conversation centered around APC primaries. The question now is whether or not it is the DSS job to interfere in a political party’s issues. And if there’s an allegation of corruption, it is the responsibility of EFCC and ICPC.”

Speaking further, Oshiomhole dismissed the rumor that DSS rescheduled another meeting with him, as reported by some media.

Similarly, the APC chairman said he was not released on administrative bail, adding that Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, did not come to pick him up from the DSS office. “I was the one who called Yahaya Bello and he came but I drove home in my own car.”

Reacting on the Peoples Democratic Party’s call to arrest him, Oshiomhole said, “What would they have said if it was the PDP chairman that was invited by DSS, for instance over the dollar bazaar at their Port Harcourt primary?

“They would have said democracy is under threat and would have fired a letter to the UN as they often ridicule themselves.”

Oshiomhole came back to Nigeria on Friday after visiting his wife and Bola Tinubu, APC national leader, in the US and UK respectively.