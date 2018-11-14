FG reviewing NESP to end open defecation – Minister

…Laments 892 million people practice open defecation

By Chris Ochayi & Maxwell Tochukwu

ABUJA – The Federal Government said yesterday that it is reviewing the National Environmental Sanitation Policy. NESP, with a view to addressing sanitation challenges by ending open defecation in the country.



The Minister of State for Environment Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, who disclosed this in Abuja, while speaking with newsmen on the activities marking the 2018 World Toilet Day, in Abuja, added that the new policy is aimed to ensure proper management of excreta.

The minister said the theme of the 2018 commemoration, “When Nature calls” is quite apt as it draws attention to the fact that you and I cannot avoid or ignore the call of nature and the environmental health challenges associated with poor management of toilet, faeces and sewage.

“It also focuses on the reawakening of societal consciousness on the importance of having eco-friendly facilities in every household and ensuring proper management of sewage.

“Access to sanitary facilities remains a mirage to a vast majority of the citizenry of Nigeria. According to him 4.5 billion people in the world live without safe toilet and 892 million people still practice open defecation, the use of bush and water bodies as a regular means for excreta disposal. Sanitary facilities are either not functioning of misused by many institutes He stated.

“One of the major consequences of poor excreta disposal is the high rate of diarrhea disease which is the second cause of high rates of morbidity and mortality amongst children under the age of five.

Mr. Jibril also said manifestations of inadequate toilet facilities are major cause of Chorea outbreak in some state in Nigeria and the occurrence and re-occurrence of some excreta related disease.

“Ministry of Environment will be collaborating with critical stakeholders to reviewing the National Environmental Sanitation policy to create community awareness campaign