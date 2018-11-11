Emulate Dafinone, Onome advises Okpe politicians

The President General of Okpe Union Worldwide, Okakuro Robert Onome, has called on Okpe politicians to emulate the late Chief David Omuaye Dafinone who used his time and resources for the good of Okpe Urhobo people.

Okakuro Onome while delivering his address during the group condolence visit to Dafinone’s family in Sapele as a mark of their last respect to the grand patron general of the group, late Chief Dafinone, urged politicians of Okpe extraction to emulate the late chief who contributed a lot towards the development of Okpe nation, especially in the building of befitting palace for the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom which he initiated.

Okakuro Onome also appealled to Deltans to allow Okpe to produce Governor of Delta State come 2023, as according to him they have both the material and human resources to do so, noting that Okpe should be allowed to take the shot since they have not gotten it before.

Okakuro Onome said late Dafinone brought pride and glory to Okpe people when he represented Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly as a distinguished Senator where he was a strong pillar to former President Shehu Shagari and urged his children to continue with the good legacy which their father left behind.