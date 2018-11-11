Breaking News
Emulate Dafinone, Onome advises Okpe politicians

The President General of Okpe Union Worldwide, Okakuro Robert Onome, has called on Okpe politicians to emulate the late Chief David Omuaye Dafinone who used his time and resources for the good of Okpe Urhobo people.

Okakuro Onome while delivering   his address during   the   group condolence visit to Dafinone’s family in Sapele as a mark of  their last respect to the grand   patron general of the group, late Chief  Dafinone, urged politicians of Okpe extraction   to emulate the late  chief who contributed a lot towards the development of  Okpe nation, especially in the building of befitting palace for the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom which he initiated.

Okakuro Onome also appealled to Deltans   to allow Okpe to produce Governor of Delta State come 2023, as according to him they have both the material and human resources to do   so, noting that Okpe should be allowed to take   the shot since they have not gotten it before.

Okakuro Onome said late Dafinone brought pride and glory to Okpe people when he represented  Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly as a distinguished Senator where he was a strong pillar to former President Shehu Shagari and urged his children to continue with the good legacy which their father left behind.


