Ekiti community vows to prohibit female genital mutilation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Orin-Ekiti community of Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti state has vowed to prohibit Female Genital Mutilation in the community

At a ceremony attended by the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi,the community through the Regent, Mrs Theresa Dada partnered National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the United Nations Children Endowment Fund(UNICEF),signaling the town’s commitment to prohibit the practice.

Speaking at the event, the UNICEF Consultant for Oyo, Ekiti and Osun States, Mrs Aderonke Olutayo, lamented the prevalence of the practice in Ekiti, according to her, the state ranked third in the country in the menace of FGM, adding that concerted efforts must be made to end the practice in the interest of the female children.

She said the practice had wrecked a lot of havoc among female children, who suffered blood loss and convulsion.

Olutayo added that with the pact in place, the community alongside UNICEF will set up community Champions and Surveillance Committee in the town to monitor compliance and report to the international agency .

Im her words, “The practice had been found to be causing deaths of female children apart from infringing on their rights.. It is wrong to take away rights of female children just because this mutilation was being done when they have no capacity to fight for themselves.

“Our target in UNICEF is to ensure that we must stop the practice before year 2030, so we need your support. We are not going to leave you to this publ8ic declaration, we are going to monitor situations here and ensure that you comply, “ she stated.

Mrs Fayemi said Ekiti government had a subsisting law prohibiting the act , warning that whoever caught engaging in it will be dealt with in accordance to the law of the land.

The first lady added that it sounded so pathetic and unacceptable that Ekiti has one of the highest prevalent rate of FGM in Nigeria, in spite of the state’s prowess in education.

She said the government of Dr Kayode Fayemi will work hard with the traditional and religious leaders to stop the practice in the state, saying the governor places high premium on protection of human live.

“Our people have agreed that this practice is unhealthy and dangerous and they are ready to put a stop to it. We have so many traditions we have to protect like respecting our traditional rulers and leaders, but this FGM is one of those practices that had set us back as a state.

“Nowadays, people no longer kill twins or burying of living individuals with a dead king, once we have stopped those ones, we must also stop FGM.

“We are number one in education and one of the best seven states in Nigeria in Agriculture. Also in HIV prevalence, we are number 36 in the country. All these are good records, but being ranked third in FGM is not a good one and it is right to adjust our ways in this regard.

“Don’t forget that Ekiti has a law prohibiting this practice but has not been well implemented. I don’t want you to be made a scapegoat, because if you are caught, our government will not save your from prosecution”

Mrs Fayemi appealed to UNICEF to empower rural women and youths to complement its fight against FGM and other scourges in the state, saying making population economically viable is relevant in this fight.

The NOA’s Director in Ekiti, Mr Dayo Famosaya , said the fight against FGM began in Calabar, capital of Cross River State four years ago due to the pains and anguish the practice had done to female children.

Famosaya applauded UNICEF giant strides in the fight against those traditional practices injuring the African society and causing colossal damage to generations of female children.