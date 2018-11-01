Delta Govt. launches emergency ambulance service

The Delta Government on Thursday launched reactivated State Emergency Ambulance Service to provide quick and effective services in emergency health situations.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr Minnie Oseji, made this known

when she paid an advocacy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Edwin Abraka in Asaba.

She, however, said that the reactivated ambulance service would only succeed if there was sustained collaboration among government agencies.

According to her, the emergency ambulance is to provide prompt service to people in life-threatening situations.

She added that “the reactivated emergency ambulance service scheme targets road accidents and pregnant women being transferred from primary health centres across the state.

“The emergency ambulance service would no doubt help to save lives, especially pregnant women in situations of bleeding or other life threatening cases.”

Oseji said that the service was in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport as it interfaced with road users and sometimes as first respondent in road accident situations.

She noted that with the right partnership, officials from the Transport Ministry would help to enhance sensitisation efforts which would help road users to respond appropriately and save lives at accidents scenes.

The permanent secretary said that the ambulances, which were hospital-based, were located at the general hospitals in Kwale, Okwe, Sapele, Ughelli and Warri.

She disclosed that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa recently approved additional three ambulances to the existing five to increase the fleet to eight in the state.

Oseji also said that the state government planned to provide boat ambulance service for coastal

communities to add to the two boat ambulances provided in 2015 by National Primary Health Care Agency.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport expressed happiness over launch of the service and thanked Oseji for the visit.

Abraka gave the assurance that the transport ministry would partner with Ministry of Health in efforts aimed at saving the lives of residents.

He stressed the need for Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to be trained on basic life support techniques because most times, they were usually the first respondents at accident scenes.

According to him, most times the VIOs only offer first aid service which is not enough to save

lives during emergency situations due to limited knowledge.

He advocated that the ambulance service be multi-faceted to include other agencies to achieve synergy in the common goal of saving lives.

The permanent secretary said that the ministry would share data and interface with Ministry of Health to make sure that the right things were done during emergency situations.