Child Rights Law: Edo Govt commends FIDA for input

The Edo State Government has commended the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) for its contribution to the state’s Child Rights Law.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen, gave the commendation in Benin City, the Edo State capital at the of the end of a one-day sensitisation programme on child labour, organised by FIDA.

“We want to thank you for the good work you have been doing in the state and for being a supportive partner to the ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development” Ohensen said.

She noted that FIDA made significant contribution to the state’s Child Rights Law and supported the domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill.

Ohenhen assured FIDA that the issues raised in the communique issued at the end of its one-day programme on child labour, will be communicated to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

“The Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development will follow up on the issues to ensure that the issues raised in the communique are addressed.

Mrs Maria Edeko, Chairperson of FIDA, Edo State chapter, said the association is worried about the increasing challenge posed by child labour in Nigeria.

“Children are engaged as domestic servants, prostitutes, drug traffickers and to sell in shops and market places when they should be in school.

“Report shows that some children especially from the North are used to cultivate Indian hemp in some of our forests. These forms of child labour are prohibited by international, regional and national laws,” she said.

The association recommended that Nigeria being signatories to various international and regional treaties, should take necessary actions to arrest and prosecute the people exploiting children across the country.

FIDA urged parents and governments at all levels to promote the rights of children and work together to ensure children are not on the streets when they should be in school.