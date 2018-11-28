BLACK FRIDAY: Konga Yakata knocks delivery prices down

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

With the 2018 edition of Black Friday, an annual shopping fiesta, already approaching its midway point, a critical comparison of prices across the top e-Commerce players in Nigeria has revealed that Konga boasts the most competitive prices across major categories, with its Yakata sales also claiming the record for the fastest delivery to shoppers nationwide.

Konga Yakata, as its Black Friday sales is called, kicked off on Thursday November 8th and is set to end on Friday online @Konga.com and offline in Konga stores nationwide.

In addition to the flash sales and special deals it offered shoppers at regular intervals, Konga Yakata also provided millions of Nigerians some amazing prices that caught the eye and drew unprecedented traffic online and massive footfalls to its stores.