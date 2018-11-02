Aregbe charges youth on nation building

The Lagos State Youth Organising Secretary, Aregbe Idris has charged youths in the country to unite to make their presence felt in the scheme of things in the country.

Aregbe in a chat with newsmen called on stakeholders, youth independent bodies, community leaders and religious youth platforms to put aside existing differences and form positive alliances that can bring about the desired transformation in the country.

FG to pay N71bn outstanding counterpart fund to UBEC – Official

He said, “In the last elections, we have circled round without making meaningful impact in the Nigerian polity. So, this is a clarion call for the youths to embrace unity and make our presence felt during the forthcoming general elections, as we cannot continue to sit on the sidelines to wait for incurious minds to superintend over the affairs of our nation. And without doubts, we have the necessary skill sets to take on the mantle of leadership but our differences have been our greatest problem.”

“The youths make up over fifty percent of the entire population in Lagos, yet we have failed to effectively employ these numbers to drum up support for our party, ” he said.

While stressing on the need for youths to harmonize ideas, the Youth Organising Secretary said, “The office is willing to work with youths with ingenious ideas and strategies that can be adopted in winning more votes for party at the 2019 general election, with the intention of fetching over three millions votes in Lagos state for the party at the federal and state levels, respectively.”

“The youths are the prospects of this nation and we cannot achieve our potentials if we fail to unite and harmonize ideas that can drive the country forward to greater heights.”

Activists seek justice for late 13-yr-old, Ogbaje raped victim

“The time is now for every youth to actively engage in positive programmes and initiatives that can grow the nation forward. We must abandon interests bordered on selfish gains to join progressive platforms built on the foundation of sincere ethos and perceptible ideals capable of creating opportunities for the teeming number of brilliant minds in the country,” the Youth Organising Secretary added.