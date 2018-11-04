APC chieftain lauds Ogboru for picking Abeh as running mate

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Prince Christopher Akpojotor Agaga, has applauded the Delta State governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru for picking Evangelist Ossai Abeh, as running mate, describing it as the best decision.

While speaking to newsmen at Asaba, Agaga said the choice of Evang. Ossai Abeh as running mate will further increase the membership strength of the party in the state, pointing out that to defeat the incumbent governor that APC needs a grass-root politician who is abreast with political happening.

Agaga who said Evang. Abeh is a man with pedigree, said his choice of running mate is like putting a square peg in a round hole, describing him as Mr. Integrity who has sacrificed much for the party since 2003 that Chief Ogboru indicated interest to run for the Delta State governorship position.

He said Evang. Abeh who hailed from Obiaruku, Ukwuani local government area of Delta State, is also a clergyman and a lecturer in the Department of Business Administration at Novena University, Ogume, Delta State, and also a founding member of National Institute of Marketing.

He was at a time Delta North senatorial chairman during the defunct Alliance for Democracy, (AD), and also Delta North chairman of Democratic Peoples Party, DPP and Labour Party, State Chairman, Light of Labour and State Chairman, Light of APC.