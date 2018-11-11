Amangbo charges Eaglets over discipline

The MD/CEO of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, has charged the players of the country’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, to be more disciplined as their talents alone cannot take them to the pinnacle of their career.

Amangbo made this appeal during the visit of the Golden Eaglets and the Nigeria Football Federation Executive board members led by its president, Amaju Pinnick, to the headquarters of the bank on Friday.

According to him, the future is bright for the boys but without discipline, hardwork and dedication to their work, it might be difficult for them to get to the top as he also advised them to do away with some vices that might cut short their career.

“I am delighted to have everyone here and I wish to thank the NFF for the great job they have been doing in the past few years,” Amangbo said.

“Today (Friday) is not about the NFF but the footballers (Golden Eaglets). From this moment, they are now members of the Zenith Bank family as we have opened separate account for each of them with a token as I really want them to imbibe the culture of saving so as to secure their future.

“You guys have a great future ahead of you but I will advise you to be disciplined, skills alone cannot take you there. You must always listen to your coaches, take your training seriously and also be hard working.

“I also want to advise you to avoid drugs, smoking, always stay focused, eat moderately so as not to get pot belly, drink moderately and also becareful of women because I cannot ask you to stay away from them.”