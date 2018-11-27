Accountants tasked on professionalism, others

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—PROFESSIONALS and scholars in the field of accounting have been challenged to come up with research that would advance fiscical discipline and good accounting practice in Nigeria

The commissioner for Education, Edo State, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale made the call while delivering a keynote address at the 2018 Annual Conference, General Meeting, Fellowship Award and Medal Award of the Nigerian Accounting Association, NAA, which held at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State where he lamented that ethical abuses in the accountancy profession had assumed worrisome dimension, adding that ethical compliance was key to maintaining public confidence in the accountancy profession.

The chairman, Local Organising Committee of the conference and deputy vice chancellor (academic) of Ambrose Alli University, Prof. Oziegbe Aigbokhaevbolo remarked that the conference made issue of ‘accounting education and professional ethics’ the theme in order to tackle the numerous challenges facing accounting education and the professionals in Nigeria.

“some of the challenges are shortages of skilled and adequate man power, wastage from students’ unrest and teachers’ strikes, inadequate and decaying infrastructure, difference in accounting languages, methodology and terminology and unethical practices”, he explained.

New executive member to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years were elected at the conference, with Prof. Oziegbe Agbokhaevbolo, deputy vice chancellor (academic) of Ambrose Alli University emerging as the new president.