2019: Delta BSGC throws weight behind Buhari’s reelection

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Chapter of the Buhari Support Group Centre, BSGC, has reiterated its support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, insisting that he remains the only candidate that could serve the country’s interest better.

Speaking shortly after the Delta State Chapter of BSGC donated Campaign vehicles to the group’s Headquarters in Abuja, Engr Sam Adjogbe said “the vehicles will ease movement of the group’s headquarter officers, as well as help in promoting its objectives.”



Adjogbe who is the South South Patron of the group, said “the gesture is geared towards promoting good governance and leadership as shown in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

The Buhari Support Group Centre, a Pro-Buhari pressure group is widely reputed for promoting and advancing the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and canvassing for supports on his re-election bid.

He reiterated the vision of the group to continually support purposeful leadership and good governance, stressing that “the reward for good work is more work and that is why as a chapter, our support for impactful governmental initiatives and ideals is unwavering.”

Adjogbe who was represented at the ceremony by Olorogun Jaro Egbo, urged members of the group to reach out to Nigerians wherever they are to campaign for the reelection of President Mohammadu Buhari.

Receiving the vehicles, Director General of the Buhari Support Group Centre BSGC, Alhaji Umaru Dembo thanked the Delta State Chapter for the support and restated the commitment of the group to its mandate of mobilizing grassroot supports for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umaru the vehicles would help in furthering the common objectives of the group ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Also present were Sen. Rufai Hanga, Deputy DG – North; Tayo Fashogbon, Director – Finance; Gbenga Bojuwummi, Director – Special Duties; Alh. Mubarak Mohammed, Director – Research; Alh. Yusuf Danladi, Director – Publicity; Hajia Larai Kolo, Director – Women Affairs; J. O. Yusuf, Director – Administration; Abubakar Muazu, PA to DG; Clemency Ishaya, Secretary to DG; Alh. Ibrahim Sikiru, Ondo State Coordinator; Bolaji Kehinde, Member BSGC; Efe Olowu, Deputy Director – Publicity; Donatus Okonna, Enugu State Co-ordinator; Hon. Tanko Abari and a host of others.