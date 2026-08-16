Osun: Nigerians have paid APC in advance, balance due in 2027 — PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday described Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election as an ‘advance payment’ by Nigerians against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, declaring that the balance would come in the 2027 general elections.

The party said Osun result was a warning that Nigerians could still resist political pressure and defend their votes, but cautioned that the battle for the integrity of the ballot would become even more important as the 2027 elections approach.

The position was contained in two separate statements signed by the party’s Interim National Working Committee, Comrade Ini Ememobong, and National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed.

While Ememobong focused on the wider political implications of the election and alleged institutional interference, Jungudo congratulated Adeleke and urged political actors to put the interests of Osun above partisan considerations.

“Overall, the result from Osun is an advance payment by Nigerians against the APC, the balance will come in 2027,” Ememobong said.

He alleged that the APC deployed its political machinery to Osun in a bid to secure victory, citing alleged intimidation, assaults and arrests involving opposition politicians.

The PDP spokesman also referenced a controversial statement attributed to Senator Francis Fadahunsi, his subsequent invitation by the police and release, alleging that the episode reflected the pressure placed on opposition figures during the election.

“The ruling party that is ruining the country mobilized their entire rigging machinery to Osun, with nothing left to chance, boasting that they will repeat the Edo experience,” he said.

Ememobong, however, said the people of Osun resisted the alleged machinations and ensured that the ballot prevailed.

He accused security agencies, particularly the police, of partiality and faulted the freezing of the state government’s accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as well as what he described as a delay of more than two hours in uploading results from 470 polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The manifest partiality of security agencies, especially the police, and even the shameful intervention by the EFCC freezing the accounts of the state; and the intentional delay (more than two hours) in uploading the results of the 470 polling units by INEC, are acts that are not just condemnable but are actions capable of derailing democracy,” he said.

He warned Nigerians against becoming complacent ahead of 2027, saying the failure of the APC to secure victory in Osun should not be mistaken for an end to the alleged attempts to undermine the electoral process.

“Nigerians must vote, protect and defend their votes,” Ememobong said.

He argued that electoral victories must reflect the freely expressed will of voters rather than the influence of political power or state institutions.

“Election results must be reflective of the wishes of the people freely expressed through the ballot and not the enforcement of the whims and caprices of a privileged minority of oppressors,” he said.

Ememobong urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, warning that the defence of democracy ultimately depended on the ability of citizens to protect the integrity of their votes.

Meanwhile, Jungudo congratulated Adeleke on his victory, acknowledging the confidence reposed in him by the people of Osun.

Although Adeleke contested under the platform of the Accord Party, Jungudo said the PDP remained proud of its contribution to the democratic development of the state.

He wished Adeleke success and urged political actors to place the peace, progress and interests of Osun and Nigeria above partisan considerations.

“May this victory mark the beginning of an even greater chapter of progress, unity, and prosperity for the people of Osun State,” Mohammed said.