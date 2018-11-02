2 doctors slump in Kogi hospital

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—A doctor with the Paediatric Unit of Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, Dr. Amos Ojo, yesterday, slumped while on duty at the hospital.

The doctor was said to be on ward round at noon when he suddenly collapsed due to exhaustion.

A nurse, who noticed the development, raised the alarm and he was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital.

This is just as another doctor from the Paediatric Unit was equally said to be down and currently being attended to in his house after collapsing, Wednesday, in his house.

Vanguard gathered from health workers that pressure of work had been much on doctors, following the mass exit of 79 physicians from hospitals across the state, 27 are from the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, over alleged poor welfare.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ashraf Abdulhakeem, who confirmed the incident, said the doctor that slumped on Wednesday was resuscitated and currently in stable condition.

He said: “Actually, there are two of our doctors that are having issues. In the late hours of yesterday (Wednesday), one of the doctors, who was on call at the Paediatric Unit, took ill and had to go home. Unfortunately, over the night, it escalated and we had to attend to him in his house.

“This morning (yesterday) around 12noon, another doctor, who also works in the Paediatric Unit also collapsed. These are the two cases involving our doctors between last night (Wednesday) and today (yesterday).

“Some of our doctors have left the hospital and they have not been replaced. That has now increased the pressure of work on the ones on ground.”