12-yr-old girl beheaded in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

Oghara—There was outrage, yesterday, in Oghara, Delta State, following the murder of a minor, Egwono Adams, whose head was hacked off her body.

The deceased, aged 12, was said to have been accosted by her killers in the early hours of yesterday at Scott Road, close to Okwemeva Junction in Ogharaefe, where sources said they heard her screaming that early morning before she suddenly went quiet.

A source said residents of the area on hearing her scream, were scared to come out, only to wake up yesterday morning to see her head severed off her body.

The source added “The incident happened at about 5 am, few poles away from the Council Secretariat. Only God knows where she was coming from but people around here said they heard her shouting that they should open the door for her, that some persons were after her until she went quiet. When we woke, we saw this” (pointing to the corpse).

A source at the Sapele Police Area Command, who craved anonymity, confirmed the killing, adding that the police are on the trail of the suspects.

The source said the police have arrested a woman, who aided her husband that was a suspect, to escape.

“He is a suspect and we have information about him, that he is fond of threatening people with cutlass and even beheaded a goat yesterday, but we were closing on him when his wife led him through the back door to escape, so we held her and after some time, let her go”

Residents, angry over the continued killings in the community, with Egwono’s said to be the third in six weeks, have called on the Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Mustafa, and the Delta State government to tighten security in the area, pointing accusing fingers at community leaders and security chiefs for collecting money from these Yahoo boys whom they believe are behind the killing.