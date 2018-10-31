Women beheaded, tongue, gullet cut off in Delta

Perez Brisibe

OGHARA – THERE was pandemonium in Oghara, headquarters of Ethiope West local government area of Delta State following the discovery of the beheaded remains of a woman with her tongue and gullet severed out and taken away by her assailants.

The incident has caused tension in the community over what locals described as barbaric and unheard of in the community which is the country home of former Governor James Ibori.

Sources from the community disclosed that the lifeless body of the woman who is in her early 60s and her severed head was left on the ground in front of her house in Ajanesa area of Oghara.

Giving details of the incident, a resident of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Her lifeless body and her head was discovered in front of her house in the early hours of the morning by neighbours.

“It was discovered that her tongue and gullet had been cut off and taken away by her assailants who is suspected to have struck in the wee hours of the morning when she came out to begin her day’s chores with her bowl of cassava beside her.”

Efforts to get comments from the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka were fruitless as at press time.