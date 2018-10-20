Type 2 Polio virus discovered in Bauchi – WHO

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed the discovery of a type-2 polio virus in Bauchi capital, the State Coordinator of World Health Organization, Dr. Adamu Ningi confirmed to Vanguard.



According to him, the detection was as result of a monthly basis samples collected from different locations, which showed the surface of the virus.

Dr. Adamu stated yesterday, that the latest strain of the virus were from isolated environmental samples collected from Gwallaga mosque area, refuse dump sites, and drainages.

The Vaccine Derived Polio Virus was, according to Dr. Ningi, linked to the one earlier discovered in Hadeja, Jigawa state.

The health expert said WHO in the state has embarked on mass education saying “since the detection, WHO, Unicef, state government and traditional leaders have intensified efforts to check its spread”.

The State Coordinator who spoke through Dr. Khalid Abubakar, of the agency said at a sensitisation programme “the new strain is as a result of non compliance to immunisation schedules. In Bauchi LGA, only 52% of children are fully immunised, 29% didn’t complete theirs, while 19% have never been immunised.

UNICEF State Lead Communication, Dr Shakhawar Hossain said intense campaigns must be mounted and traditional leaders should be on ground to answer key questions on the polio immunisation.

Emir of Dass and Chairman social mobilisation Alh Usman Bilyaminu Othman said “the state has been without any reported case of polio for over 5 years but today, its unfortunate to record a new case despite efforts to prevent its resurgence from reported cases in Yobe and Jigawa states”.

He said immunisation teams have failed to report non compliance cases in the past while supervision was poor, adding that the meeting was to discuss with traditional leaders and seek ways of contending the virus.

Also, Emir of Bauchi, Alh Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu emphasised the need for ward heads to always accompany house to house teams during immunisation plus days to avoid non compliance.

He called for intensive environmental sanitation and close supervision while promising to support to eradicate the virus in his domain.

Also speaking, the caretaker committee chairman Bauchi local government, Chindo Abdu vowed to provide the needed support to eradicate the virus.