Save the Children seeks end to diarrhoea infection

By Kosiso Onyibalu

The Chief of Party, Save the Children’s Stop Diarrhea Initiative, Dr David Atamewalen has called on parents and teachers to join hands with other stakeholders to curb diarrhoea among children under the age of 5.

Making the call at the grand finale of SDI youngster’s football competition tagged: “Kick Diarrhea Out of Lagos” organized by Save the Children, Atamewalen described diarrhoea as a ‘killer disease’’ that must be stopped.

He explained that the event was all about trying to demonstrate the efficacy of the 7-point plan against diarrhoea prevention and control recommended by the World Health Organization, WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

He said the 7-point plan includes exclusive breastfeeding, Rostra virus immunization, ORS and Zinc, and Access to water and sanitation and measles vaccine, adding that strict adherence to them would reduce the prevalence of the disease as well as the deaths of children. Atamewalen advised nursing mothers to get used to washing their hands before breastfeeding their babies as it would go a long way to help prevent and control the spread of the disease.

Speaking, Education Secretary, Shomolu LGA, Oyatope Adueduyemi, commended the Lagos State Government, State Universal Basic Education Board and Save the Children for their selfless support in the past four years.

On his part, Branch Chairman Nigeria Union of Teachers Shomolu, Comrade Alade Olajide, pledged to take the programme to the classrooms.

Also at the event, Advocacy Adviser, Save the Childre, Folake Kuti, said the organization targets children on good hygiene as well as ensure a healthy growth of children.