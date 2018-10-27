Rohr renews interest in Lookman

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr is still keen on persuading Everton’s Ademola Lookman to play for the Super Eagles.

The 21-year-old helped England win the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, but can switch allegiances as he is yet to play for the senior side.

He was born in England but qualifies for Nigeria through his parents, has been a target for them for two years.

“He plays for the youth now but we hope he can change his mind and play for us,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

“He’s a player we know can add something to the team.

“Getting a player to change his national choice is not easy, quick and the process is never so straightforward.

“First we must be sure he wants to come. And hope to get it cleared by Fifa.

“Then the most important part is that he brings something new, different and better than we have.

“Every coach wants options, we’ve been lucky to get some players and if we get him, Lookman will give us more options,” Rohr explained.

“But we have to be careful about how we go about this because Nigeria have some good players at home and playing outside.”