Ooni of Ife takes Evangelist as new wife

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Ooni of lfe, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has taken a new wife, a renowned Evangelist in Ondo state, Naomi Oluwaseyi.

Olori Naomi, aged 25 who hails from Ondo city, in Ondo state was wedded to the Oba on Thursday in ljapo area in Azure, the state capital.

Saturday Vanguard learnt that the ceremony was discretely conducted by both families with a sizeable number of each family members in attendance.

The new lfe queen was born in Akure, Ondo state capital to the family of Mr. Kehinde and Pastor Funmilayo Grace Oluwaseyi.

She attended Omotola Nursery and Primary school for her elementary education before proceeding to Akure Academy for her secondary education.

Report has it that she later went to the Ondo state owned University, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko to study Social studies, but left the school for her evangelism work at the age of 18.

Family sources said that the new Olori, is the third born of the family and had shown her penchant for evangelism from her tender age

Olori Ogunwusi started public ministry at the age of 18 and became a full time evangelist in October 2011.

The new Olori who is fondly called Prophetess/Evang. Naomi Oluwaseyi by her admirers in the state is the Founder/President of HERALDS, an interdenominational ministry based in Akure.

She was quoted to have said in her recent interview that “my deepest passion is to Herald the true gospel of the kingdom and raise dynamic Heralds who will live as Kings and Priests on earth with heaven as their final place of rest.”

The source said that the new Olori had to drop out of school to pursue her gospel and evangelism work and had been winning souls for the kingdom of God.

“Her Journey into full time ministry began in 2011 at the age of 18 and she had done several crusades both in villages and in the cities after she yielded to God’s call to serve this mandate full time in 2011

“That same year, her mum, who is notable Pastor Funmilayo Grace Oluwaseyi, left her private practice to give her the moral and the spiritual support needed for this great commission, an act that is very rare among African parents.

“Her family is totally committed and deeply passionate for this mandate. Together, they are the Heralds Family.”

He disclosed that the mother of the new queen who hailed from Ikere Ekiti is a strong supporter of the ministry and a co- founder of the ministry while her father live a quiet life in his Ijapo Housing Estate in Akure.