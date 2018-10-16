Okowa appoints two new commissioners

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has nominated Mr. Julius Takeme and Mr. Freeman Fregene for appointment as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter sent to the state House of Assembly which was read at plenary by the Speaker, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The governor said the nomination was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

The governor, also in a letter to the House, nominated Mr. Mofe Pirah, Olorogun Talib Tebite, and Mr. Ejaife Odebala as members of the Governing Board of the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC. Dr. Samuel Ossai was also nominated as Executive Director in the board.

The governor said the nominations were in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 7 (1A) of the DESOPADEC Amendment Law of 2018.

The governor noted that the four nominees were to fill the vacancies created by the resignation of Mr. Jonathan Amitaye, Chief Amos Itihwe, and Chief Thomas Ereyitomi as members of the Board, as well as the resignation of Mr. Ochor Ochor as Executive Director, Social Services.

The governor, also in a letter to the House, nominated Mr. Kelly Oghenekevwe as a member of the Board of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue in exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue Consolidation Law of 2009 as amended..

Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Tim Owhefere moved the motions for the House to receive all the letters for further consideration and was adopted after due secondment.