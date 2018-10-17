Mother, 4 children electrocuted in Niger

A mother, Asmau Shehu, and her four children— Yusuf, Rabiat, Ummul and Hadi— were electrocuted in Anguwan Sarkin Hausawa, Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

Malam Ibrahim Husssaini, the Public Relations Officer, State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, who confirmed the tragedy in Minna, yesterday, said that Asmau and three of the children died immediately during a power surge while one of them later gave up the ghost at General Hospital, Minna.

He said that two other children— Hussana Shehu and Maryam Shehu— who sustained various degrees of injuries, had been receiving treatment at the Minna General Hospital.

The imagemaker said the deceased had been buried, according to Islamic rites.