Madumere disassociates self from equity screening

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, has disassociated himself from the alleged screening of gubernatorial aspirants by a group called Owerri Anyi/Imo Equity Movement.

Madumere, who made his position known through a press statement by his media aide, Mr. Uche Onwuchekwa, also described the outcome of the alleged screening as “embarassing and most mischievous.

“The Office of the Deputy Governor frowns at mischievous information being circulated to misinform the general public, by a group that calls itself Owerri Anyi/Imo Equity Movement that the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere came second in a purported Owerri zone governorship aspirants screening exercise.

“The Deputy Governor found it embarrassing reading on social media and other platforms, where his name was being thrown about as one of the participants of the purported screening exercise.

“It was even more worrisome to also note that he was alleged to have sent in representatives. We hereby clarify that the Deputy Governor neither put-in appearance nor sent any representatives and if there was any, the person must have gone on his own.”