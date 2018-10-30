Katsina votes N19bn for education sector

Katsina State Government has earmarked N19 billion toward boosting education sector in the 2019 fiscal year, Alhaji Abdullahi Imam, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Budget Matters, said on Tuesday.

He made the disclosure at the Annual Budget Breakdown in Katsina, adding that “the state government budgeted the amount for provision of additional classes, renovation, rehabilitation of schools and recruitment of teachers in the state.

“Government has approved the recruitment of over 3,000 graduate teachers under the state’s S-Power programme and the teachers will be paid a stipend of N25,000 each.

“Government will renovate all female boarding secondary schools in 2019 as contained in the budget.

“This goes to show our commitment in providing teaching and non-teaching materials in our primary and secondary schools in the state.”

The adviser further disclosed that the state government had made arrangements for provision of furniture in both primary and secondary schools in the state.

The Katsina State Government budgeted N201 billion for 2019 fiscal year.

NAN